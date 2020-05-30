Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley travel to the International Space Station (ISS), to validate the SpaceX transport system for future operational missions.

A rocket Falcon 9 of the aeronautical company SpaceX with a ship in which two astronauts from the POT took off this Saturday from Cape Canaveral (Florida) in the first human space flight to the International Space Station (EEI) from US soil in nine years.

At 3:22 p.m. on rocket took off from the platform 39A from Kennedy Space Center in the presence of the President of the United States, Donald trump, after the launch was canceled last Wednesday due to bad weather conditions.

On board the capsule Crew Dragonlocated at the tip of the rocket they travel Doug Harley and Bob Benhken, two astronauts who participated in the shuttle missions canceled by NASA after the Atlantis trip in 2011.

“It is absolutely an honor for us to be part of this great effort to put the United States back into the space launch market,” Behnken said a few minutes before takeoff.

“Thank you for all the work you have done and put the United States back into Earth orbit from the Florida coast,” added Hurley already from space.

US Air Force 45 Squadron forecasts initially predicted a 50 percent chance that the launch would be postponed until Sunday, when weather conditions were expected to improve considerably, but the weather gave a truce and allowed the rocket to take off. .

Just seven minutes before the countdown ended, the final green light was given for takeoff after the last weather update.

The ascent, which lasted a total of nine minutes, went smoothly up to 200 kilometers high when the ship’s thrusters came into operation.

Twelve minutes after takeoff, the capsule Crew Dragon completely separated from the second part of the Falcon 9 rocket and headed for the EEI where astronauts will spend six to sixteen weeks conducting technical and scientific research before returning to Earth.

In turn, the rocket Falcon 9 It landed on the “Still I Love You” platform in the Atlantic Ocean at 3:33 pm local time.

About 19 hours after takeoff, the spacecraft is expected to dock on the ISS in what will be the conclusion of a mission that paves the way for commercialization of Earth orbit and, if successful, NASA would certify the ability to perform space flights of the company founded by Elon Musk, also creator of the luxury electric car company Tesla.

Once the astronauts return to Earth, the next launch is scheduled for August 30, when NASA’s operational missions would begin with the help of SpaceX, leaving behind these nine years in which the United States required the systems of Russian launches like the Soyuz to send their astronauts into space.

Here you can follow the mission:

