Video: a naked fan slipped into Granada – Man. United

When you thought you had seen it all, Granada surprises you. A spontaneous person broke all the rules and security measures to enter the pitch of the Nuevo Los Cármenes stadium in grenade in the city team match against him Manchester United.

The protagonist of the image that left all the players and coaching staff stunned is called Olmo García. He walked into a stadium that hosted a closed-door match for the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals.

García is recognized for walking naked throughout the city in support of his fight for human and environmental sustainability. And this time on the grass of the Granada FC court he entered without clothes, without face masks and running to avoid being caught.

Then he threw himself onto the grass and began to walk around until the police officers managed to arrest him on the spot. The game had barely started and David De Gea, United’s goalkeeper, couldn’t believe it.

Already in the game, the Red Devils took advantage in the first leg thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes from the penalty spot. That 0-2 leaves them well positioned to face the return at Old Trafford.

