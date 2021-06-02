VIDEO: A megalodon in the Atlantic Ocean? the truth about TikTok’s viral video

A viral video on TikTok claims to have captured a live prehistoric megalodon approaching a tourist cruise.

Most sharks are carnivorous animals. With the growing demand for cruise ship tourism, it is common to find marine species near ships, dumping food waste and feces into the sea. The animals come to see what everything is useful to eat.

A recent video posted on TikTok claims that a prehistoric megalodon approached such a ship recently. This is what really happened.

A prehistoric shark on the surface?

3 million years ago, the megalodon ruled the seas of the world. This giant had rows of fangs of up to 17 centimeters. According to National Geographic en Español, it could measure up to 15 meters long. Due to the titanic dimensions of the paleontological remains that have been found, a mythical narrative of destruction and death it has been generated around the species, which has most likely been extinct for millennia.

Movies like the Jaws saga have contributed to making people dread them, when it is quite possible that these giant sharks they won’t even live on the surface.

Although the video does indeed show a massive specimen circling a cruise ship, a more serious review of the video shows that it is actually a basking shark, which can reach up to 10 meters in length.

Photo: Getty Images

Despite the fact that today it is positioned as the second largest fish on the planet (behind the whale shark), represents only two-thirds of the total size of a megalodon Instead of hunting large prey, it feeds on zooplankton and invertebrates, filtering the water with its gills.

Unlike its prehistoric ancestor, basking shark is gentle and it is used to navigate the marine surfaces in search of food. It’s a animal that prefers cold waters, and that has been the cause of intense incidental hunting due to the introduction of industrial vessels into their natural habitat.

