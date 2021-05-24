VIDEO: A jewelry employee denounces a man who bought two rings, one for his fiancée and the other for his lover

Be very careful, because wherever you go there may be a cell phone nearby and a person willing to record a video to expose yourself to the millions of users on the internet. This could be the moral of this story where The employee of a jewelry store denounced a man in networks who bought two rings, one for his fiancée and the other for his lover.

When you have a cheating partner, you can be the first person to find out … or the last, depending on the circumstances. But this girl decided not to keep the secret and warn those involved about the type of man they relate to.

The young woman, identified with the user @ferreiroroche, uploaded a video on her TikTok account in which she stated that she worked at a Pandora jewelry store in Montreal. He quit that job, but before he did, attended to a customer who came to buy two rings and who openly said that one of them was for his girlfriend and the other for his lover.

Without dissimulation, the former jewelry employee clearly says in the clip: “If your boyfriend’s name is Jake and he lives in Montreal, he just bought two rings for ‘his girl and her accessory’“, Explain. Later, the young woman shows both pieces of jewelry, one with a heart-shaped stone and the other with a larger white stone.

“Here are the two rings. You deserve more ”, ends the TikTok user in the video that has received more than 3,700 comments and that it has been reproduced in more than two million occasions. The young woman uploaded the video in which she appears with a mask with the subtitle “I have to support my girls.”

Infidelity is one of the worst betrayals that a human being can experience, and perhaps that is why some people have decided to expose it at the first opportunity. A few months ago a cell phone repair technician refused to lie to a customer’s wife and accepted $ 200 for telling the woman the truth. The video was also uploaded on TikTok and went viral.

In another case also recorded on video, a man was getting married for the second time when his furious wife showed up at the church. And science has warned on different occasions about the characteristics that can let you know that you are facing a potential infidel.

