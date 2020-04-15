The ones that the car originally carries are 17 inches

The video has been filmed in Russia

A curious experiment carried out by a well-known YouTube channel has revealed one of the strangest Hummer H2 ever. And not because of the car itself, but because its usual tires have been replaced by 13-inch ones.

The Hummer H2 is one of the SUVs most impressive ever, at least as far as his presence is concerned. Everything about him is almost disproportionate in size. Also the rims and tires, which in the case of the unit that we are going to talk about today are 17 inches. Or should we say that they were, in the past, because the guys from Garage 54 have removed them to put … some 13 inches!

This size was common in cars from the ’70s and’ 80s. Today all vehicles, even the most modest versions of the urban ones, offer larger tires. So it is more shocking if you can see this ‘monster’ footwear with such small ones. It is almost comical to see the result achieved. You can even see in some shots of the video that accompanies these lines that the brake discs they are almost the size of the tire itself.

More striking than the result is even how the authors of the work have managed to equip the Hummer H2 with 13-inch wheels. Neither short nor lazy, they have drilled holes in the junkyard after taking measurements … with a cardboard and a pen! However, you have to be honest, and the truth is that if you check how the tires have been after the adaptation, it is hard to believe how you got there. All a ‘handyman’ the authors.

We do not believe that this transformation of Hummer H2 no verification has passed to receive the corresponding approval, although we imagine that it was not that he could have traveled many kilometers with those ‘shoes’. At least, the daring driver who has dared to get behind the wheel must have had a good time, because the snowy Russia, which is where the video was recorded, has allowed him to advance with a drift.

