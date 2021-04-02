VIDEO: A German shepherd bit the arm of José Eduardo Derbez

Jose Eduardo Derbez He was bitten on the arm by a German Shepherd and posted the images he uploaded to his YouTube channel.

The assault was actually part of a workout and, although he was accompanied by professionals, he was nervous during the test, because his coach told him that sometimes injuries can be serious.

But he steeled himself and with the safety suit on all the time he began to provoke the animal with a stick, which quickly attacked him and He kept biting her arm from side to side as if trying to rip off her limb.

“You stretched out your hand perfectly, you saw that you don’t feel anything,” explained the coach.

It is worth mentioning that, minutes before the dog bit him, José Eduardo asked his companions to be careful because that kind of practice could go wrong.

“We must be very careful because there have been accidents, such as loss of fingers, broken bones, etc.”, Eugenio’s son sentenced in his video entitled ‘I put police dogs to the test. It almost went wrong! ‘

Undoubtedly, the son of Eugenio has shown, throughout his career, his talent to make the public laugh and on this occasion he also taught to be very brave for extreme situations or, did he only do it because it was material for your channel?

