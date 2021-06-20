

VIDEO: A child who gives a toy to a little boy who cleaned his car is moved

Photo: Video capture El Diario de Antho / Courtesy

I know viralized a video in which a boy who was traveling in a car you present a toy to a less than cleaned windshield.

It all started when the little one who makes a living Cleaning cars He approached the vehicle and through the window saw that the other boy was entertaining himself with his toy.

The child outside the vehicle stared for a few moments and it was then that the one inside opened the window and lent him the toy.

You can see how he took the cart and started playing with it. Moments later, the minors began to play, then the little one who was inside the unit shared a much larger toy, which he finally gave him as a gift.

Although the boy who cleaned at first was reluctant to receive it, he finally accepted it. Later he ran happily with his parents, who were cleaning other cars.

But the tender situation did not end with the gift, because a few moments later the minor with limited resources approached with a bag of the potatoes that he also sold and shared them with his new friend.

Many commented that this video gives hope that situations may be better

The place where the video was captured is unknown and it was not reported whether it was recorded recently, but thousands of people have shared it because of the message that is printed on the good deed of the minor.

