VIDEO: 300-meter-tall Chinese skyscraper mysteriously staggers and unleashes panic

The SEG Plaza building shook for no apparent reason, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people in Shenzhen.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, May 18, a 300 meter skyscraper in China began to waver in the Shenzhen sky. For this reason, workers and clerks had to be evacuated immediately. Despite being a safe construction, obeying all necessary regulations, no one knows the reason behind its wobble.

A Chinese skyscraper with mysterious movements

剛剛 中午 時分 ， 位於 深圳 華強 北 ， 樓高 73 層 的 賽格 電子 大廈 突然 搖晃 ， 原因 不明 也 沒 地震！ 樓宇 內 人群 和 樓下 人群 紛紛 逃命！ pic.twitter.com/aoixkH6OeY – 風再起時 【香港 挺 郭 后援 會 3】 (@ dZnJUCdo4FlZqgd) May 18, 2021

It was the SEG Plaza, which is positioned as one of the tallest skyscrapers in the city. The incident happened in Shenzhen, south of China. As soon as the hustle and bustle started, the people inside had to be evacuated to a safe place.

Around one in the afternoon, people were already out. Meanwhile, pedestrians took videos and recorded the movement from below, without giving credit to what they were witnessing. An hour later, the building was hermetically sealed, according to local media coverage.

Since 2000, when the works were completed, the tower has been home to a significant market for electronic and technology related products in China. For this reason, the city quickly became a nodal business center in the country. Still, local authorities they don’t know what caused the noise in the building.

pic.twitter.com/tR8JdbkqiM – Shenzhen Pages (@ShenzhenPages) May 18, 2021

We suggest: What is bunyavirus, the new epidemic disease that emerged in China

Officials managing the tower are investigating what caused the incident. Despite having verified and analyzed the local seismic monitoring data, it appears that the wobble not related to earthquakes.

Despite this, several apartment buildings built in Shenzhen are reviewing the information. Even more so because the SEG Plaza houses thousands of people every day, who report to work there. In a city with 12 million peoplethat a building like that collapsed could wreak tragic havoc.

Keep reading:

This is the “artificial sun” created by China to generate energy

China builds a massive field for 4 thousand Covid-19 patients in record time