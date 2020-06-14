Arturo vidal He has revealed in an interview the reason for his characteristic hairstyle with a crest that he has worn since he was 19 years old. The Chilean admits that he was inspired by former German international Christian Ziege and that he decided to copy the look because « The rivals were more afraid of him than normal. »

More pronounced or less, but the crest has been an element that has characterized Arturo Vidal’s look throughout his career. The Chilean footballer from Barcelona has revealed in an interview in El Periódico de Catalunya the reason why he sports that hairstyle, a story that dates back to when he was 19 years old.

«At 19 I left my crest. I was with Chile in a South American and I saw a match for the German National Team. I looked at the left side (Christian Ziege) », relates Vidal. «I saw the face, the crest, the aggressiveness, and I saw that the rivals were more afraid of him than normal. I came up with this idea and added something else to my game », explains the Chilean.

A nod to Inter de Conte

In addition, Vidal is sincere about his future and acknowledges that he would like to feel more respected, aware that he is one of the players that Barcelona considers transferable. « I gained many things to be that now », points the Chilean. However, he is in favor of going out because his greatest desire is to play and he knows that with Antonio Conte at Inter he would have a chance to do it.

«With Conte I have a relationship; You know I’m a winner, you know you can trust me. It is what I want here. I like to play, I like to feel important. I’m not saying playing every game, but those that are key, those that help win titles, « says the Chilean.

Before knowing his future, Vidal will try to contribute his grain of sand in the final stretch of the season. At 33 years old, the Chilean feels he is in a great moment and « to spend three or four more years playing at the highest level. » « The GPS data says so », he points out, over the 10 kilometers in 38.08 minutes on the tape that he marked during confinement.