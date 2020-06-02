Monday June 01, 2020

After three months without seeing action due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the League defined its return as of June 11. The first duel of the restart will be marked by the Betis derby with Seville. For his part, Arturo Vidal’s Barcelona will seek to fasten the crown in the final 11 days.

After the action was suspended last March by the coronavirus pandemic, the League decided to return three months later. And from next June 11, the ball will roll again in the Spanish tournament, where Arturo Vidal will seek to achieve with Barcelona the record for the ninth consecutive title.

After 27 disputed dates, Barça del King ’is the leader of the contest with 58 units and on June 13 it will seek to extend its leadership against Mallorca. His escort is Real Madrid, who with 56 points hopes to start reducing the difference against Eibar by Fabián Orellana.

But the party in charge of restarting the League will be the derby between Real Betis and Sevilla on 06/11. According to what was reported by the Spanish football authorities, for now only the next two days have been rescheduled, which will take place between June 11 and 18 of the same month.

THE DUELS IN CHILEAN HOURS

– Round 28:

06/11 at 4:00 p.m.: Seville vs. Betis

06/12 at 1:30 p.m.: Granada – Getafe

06/12 at 4:00 p.m.: Valencia vs. I raised

06/13 at 07:00: Espanyol – Alavés

06/13 at 11:00 am: Celtic vs. Villarreal

06/13 at 13:30: Leganés vs. Valladolid

06/13 at 16:00: Mallorca vs. Barcelona

06/14 at 07:00: Athletic vs. Athletic

06/14 at 13:30: Real Madrid vs. Eibar

06/14 at 16:00: Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna

– Round 29

06/15 at 13:30: Levante vs. Seville

06/15 at 16:00: Betis vs. Pomegranate

06/16 at 1:30 p.m.: Getafe vs. Spanish

06/16 at 1:30 p.m.: Villarreal vs. Majorca

06/16 at 16:00: Barcelona vs. Leganes

06/17 at 13:30: Eibar vs. Athletic

06/17 at 1:30 p.m.: Valladolid vs. Celtic

06/17 at 16:00: Osasuna vs. Athletic

06/18 at 1:30 p.m.: Alavés vs. Real society

06/18 at 16:00: Real Madrid vs. Valencia: 22:00