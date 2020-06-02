Monday June 01, 2020
After three months without seeing action due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the League defined its return as of June 11. The first duel of the restart will be marked by the Betis derby with Seville. For his part, Arturo Vidal’s Barcelona will seek to fasten the crown in the final 11 days.
After the action was suspended last March by the coronavirus pandemic, the League decided to return three months later. And from next June 11, the ball will roll again in the Spanish tournament, where Arturo Vidal will seek to achieve with Barcelona the record for the ninth consecutive title.
After 27 disputed dates, Barça del King ’is the leader of the contest with 58 units and on June 13 it will seek to extend its leadership against Mallorca. His escort is Real Madrid, who with 56 points hopes to start reducing the difference against Eibar by Fabián Orellana.
But the party in charge of restarting the League will be the derby between Real Betis and Sevilla on 06/11. According to what was reported by the Spanish football authorities, for now only the next two days have been rescheduled, which will take place between June 11 and 18 of the same month.
THE DUELS IN CHILEAN HOURS
– Round 28:
06/11 at 4:00 p.m.: Seville vs. Betis
06/12 at 1:30 p.m.: Granada – Getafe
06/12 at 4:00 p.m.: Valencia vs. I raised
06/13 at 07:00: Espanyol – Alavés
06/13 at 11:00 am: Celtic vs. Villarreal
06/13 at 13:30: Leganés vs. Valladolid
06/13 at 16:00: Mallorca vs. Barcelona
06/14 at 07:00: Athletic vs. Athletic
06/14 at 13:30: Real Madrid vs. Eibar
06/14 at 16:00: Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna
– Round 29
06/15 at 13:30: Levante vs. Seville
06/15 at 16:00: Betis vs. Pomegranate
06/16 at 1:30 p.m.: Getafe vs. Spanish
06/16 at 1:30 p.m.: Villarreal vs. Majorca
06/16 at 16:00: Barcelona vs. Leganes
06/17 at 13:30: Eibar vs. Athletic
06/17 at 1:30 p.m.: Valladolid vs. Celtic
06/17 at 16:00: Osasuna vs. Athletic
06/18 at 1:30 p.m.: Alavés vs. Real society
06/18 at 16:00: Real Madrid vs. Valencia: 22:00