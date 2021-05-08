“Vidal is one of the best midfielders of the decade”

05/09/2021 at 12:21 AM CEST

Xavi Hernandez is already thinking about the clash this Sunday for the semifinal of the Emir of Qatar’s Cup against the Al Arabi.

At the press conference prior to the clash, Terrassa spoke about his future after recently relating him again with Barça and said he was “Close to renewing with Al Sadd. My departure from the team is just a rumor and I am very happy to work with these players and this club & rdquor;.

Earlier, in an interview with ESPN Chile, the ex-Azulgrana spoke of some Chilean figures who shared a shield with him, such as the case of Alexis Sánchez, Claudio Bravo or, more recently, Arturo vidal.

“I couldn’t match him, but The teammates in Barcelona have told me that he was exemplary in his time at Barça“, Xavi commented on Arturo, who has conquered this season the Scudetto with Inter Milan.”We are talking about one of the best midfielders of the last decade. It has made a difference where it has gone. The other day I read that out of 10 leagues he has won nine, that means he is a winner, an example “.

“They have spoken wonders to me. He is a guy who pulls the car and has personality on the field,” he also said about the Chilean midfielder.

About the goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, now at Real Betis, Xavi said it was “an example of personality and leadership.”

“Alexis is another example of professionalism. For me he was a spectacular footballer who was not lucky, because in those years we did not earn much at the time of Tata Martino. They have won America’s Cups, they have competed in World Cups very well and really There have been two examples of adaptation to Barça, which is not easy“added Xavi.” Claudio arrived older than Alexis. Claudio was serious, hard-working, professional and with a leadership capacity that even in his first year at Barcelona was already a guy who made himself heard. It is no coincidence that he was captain of the Chilean team. I only have compliments for them. On a personal level, which is what remains, the two have been exemplary. “

The technician stated that “I can only speak wonders, both about Claudio Bravo and Alexis. In fact, I still talk to them sometimes. They are really two examples of adaptation to Barcelona, ​​to their way of playing, both very competitive. “

Finally, Xavi spoke about the harsh elimination that Spain suffered in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, hand in hand, among others, with Chile.

“We don’t compete well, Chile eliminated us with merit. They were stronger physically, mentally they beat us. We had to accept it because they were better. It was a very strong Chile. In the last decade, Chile has been a very difficult team to compete against, “said Xavi.”The generation of the Isla, Jara, Medel, Alexis, Vidal, Aránguiz, all difficult, very competitive, technically very well endowed, physically, with a winning mentality. It really was a very good team. “