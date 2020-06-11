Wednesday June 10, 2020

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan player praised the conditions of the ‘King’ and hopes he will stay in Barcelona for a long time. In addition, the former Cameroon selected spoke about the present of Alexis Sánchez in the ‘neroazzuri’ box and showed his admiration for Iván Zamorano.

Samuel Eto’o was one of the great figures that Barcelona had in the early 2000s, that is why it is an authorized word to speak about the current affairs of the cast ‘culé’. Thus, he praised Arturo Vidal’s conditions and hopes that he will continue for a long time at Camp Nou. ’

«I am happy to know that Arturo Vidal is in Barcelona. He is one of the best in the world in his position (…) He is a different player, a fighter, it shows when he enters the field because he gives you every drop of blood. I frankly hope that he stays for the rest of his career at the club. He is the soul of the team ”, he confessed in conversation with the Soccer Channel (CDF).

But not only the del King ’spoke Eto’o, he also had words for Alexis Sánchez and his present at Inter Milan, where he has not been able to show all his conditions in the face of some injuries that complicated him on his arrival in Italy.

«Its quality is not debated. He is a player who makes a difference in any game. A forward movement, who plays well in tight spaces and one by one you go, is very fast. He has a goal, ”explained the Cameroonian.

However, he has to rediscover his level. His last months at United did not have many opportunities, but this does not detract from the quality it has. Inter will always need a player like Alexis, “he added.

«ZAMORANO IS THE BOSS»

Finally, Samuel Eto’o referred to one of the players he admired since childhood, Iván Zamorano, assuring that he is one of the best players in the world and without a doubt the best Chilean he saw play.

I’m not afraid to say it. Ivan is Ivan, the boss is the boss. Zamorano is one of the best soccer players in the world, both at Real Madrid and Inter, he showed that he is unique. From a young age I saw him watching with Madrid, “he concluded.