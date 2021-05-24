Victus by HP 16, the great novelty of HP for PC games

Victus by HP 16 is the most interesting equipment for novelty of the new equipment that HP has presented for the PC gaming segment, also including the update of OMEN laptops, a new monitor and the renewed OMEN Gaming Hub that centralizes the needs of users in the software section.

Gaming continues to offer fabulous business figures such as world’s leading entertainment industry and in addition to the video games and consoles themselves, it is also a great promoter for the sale of PCs, components, peripherals and accessories. In addition, and according to HP data, COVID has driven its use and today two out of three people spend more time watching videos and playing games than before the pandemic; one in four users spends three or four more hours playing and one in five plays between six and ten more hours a week.

Pablo Ugarte, general manager of Personal Systems at HP, has commented on the motivation of the multinational for updating its line of gaming equipment, which, as expected, aims to reach any user, the great gamers and the new ones: «Our The main objective in the gaming area is to create innovative technologies that satisfy the needs of any type of user, whether they are OMEN experts or for newcomers to this industry ”.

Victus by HP 16

‘Victus’ is a novelty among HP teams. Younger sister of the general OMEN brand, it intends to bring the benefits of these closer together, but at a cheaper price so that any user can access a gaming laptop.

It is based on a screen of 16 inch, a size that has become fashionable by offering more viewing space in the same chassis as a 15-inch laptop. HP will offer multiple panels to choose from, resolutions up to QHD, and refresh rates up to 165 Hz.

Also noteworthy are the two different hardware options offered by HP. On the one hand, the most powerful processors for Intel laptops, the new Tiger Lake-H with the possibility of installing up to the Core i7-11800H or the latest generation of AMD’s Ryzen Mobile up to the 8-core Ryzen 7 5800H. We see the same versatility in dedicated graphics, with the option of equipping an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or an AMD Radeon RX 5500M.

Both configurations can equip up to 32GB DDR4 memory 3200 MHz. For internal storage, you can choose to one or two PCIe Gen 4 SSDs, in RAID, with 1 Tbyte of capacity each and with the option of Optane memories in the Intel version. The laptop features a special cooling system, enlarged rear vents to improve five-way airflow, and a four-heat duct design to help keep temperatures in check.

HP OMEN 16 and 17

They are the great gaming laptops from HP. The first is a novelty for its 16-inch screen size, the first time that HP has mounted it in this line. It’s a IPS panel like that of the Victus by HP 16, with QHD resolution, a response time of 3 ms and support for 100% of the sRGB color gamut. It also has TÜVRheinlan Eyesafe shield certification to reduce blue light over extended periods of time.

The OMEN 16 offers the multi-hardware capabilities of the Victus, but on a higher level, with Intel Core i7-11800H processors or AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HX. As for graphics cards, they can mount solutions such as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or a Radeon RX 6000M that has not yet reached the market and that this laptop will debut to open the launch of the RDNA 2 that AMD will present in two weeks at the Computex fair in Taiwan.

The OMEN 17, the most powerful computer of all those presented, uses an Intel base with the hardware Tiger Lake-H and a dedicated RTX 3080 graphics, NVIDIA’s highest performance. The memory and storage options are the same. Up to 32 Gbytes of 3200 MHz DDR4 memory and dual PCIe Gen 4 solid state drives, in RAID and with 1 Tbyte of capacity each.

Of course, they will arrive fully equipped with connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and Thunderbolt 4 included, in addition to the backlit keyboard (OMEN 17 will be the first in the series to incorporate optical mechanical keys) and a special cooling system to control temperatures, with OMEN Tempest software with Dynamic Power and additional 24-blade fans.

HP highlights that these notebooks are among the “world’s most sustainable PCs”. Energy Star certified and EPEAT Silver registered, both notebooks use recycled aluminum for the keyboard surface, as well as a combination of post-consumer recycled plastic from the seabed for the speaker enclosure. The equipment is packed with boxes and cushions made of 100% fiber from sustainable and recyclable origin.

HP OMEN 25i

If PC gaming drives PC sales, what are we going to tell you about monitors? All manufacturers rely on gaming and this model is a specific one for games that we analyzed in its previous generations.

The monitor offers a 25-inch diagonal with a IPS panel which offers a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a response time of 1 millisecond. Its maximum brightness is 400 nits, support for 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR 400 with 8-bit true color.

Supports image sync technology AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and is compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC. It is also the first OMEN monitor to feature Eyesafe certified HP Eye Ease as a low blue light solution embedded in the display.

Other capabilities come from the software Shadow Vision dedicated to enhancing image details in the darkest dungeons of a video game; the Edge Precision that corrects images for smooth and sharp angles in the game, while Dynamic Crosshair allows the player to set the perfect crosshairs to focus on targets. Another novelty is the Remastered Games Mode, as the first solution integrated into a monitor that applies enhancement filters to lower resolution games to re-enjoy the great classics, on a PC or connected to the console.

OMEN Gaming Hub

HP has improved and expanded this control software as a centralized solution for everything from PC optimization for gaming, hardware customization, and enhancing the gaming experience. In addition, it has incorporated OMEN OASIS, currently in beta, to offer players quick and easy access to streaming games with up to 16 friends, communicated by high-quality voice or with a simple text chat.

New HP gaming PCs: price and availability Victus by HP 16 is expected to be available from August in Spain from 799 euros. OMEN 16 will be available from August in Spain from 1,299 euros. On the same date, the new OMEN 17 is expected, which in Spain will have a base price of 1,599 euros. The OMEN 25i gaming monitor will be available in August on HP.com and major retailers for € 269.