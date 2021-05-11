Victory shock new moped different

The most recent model that Auteco Mobility adds to the portfolio of its Victory brand is this moped that they baptized as Shock and whose spearhead will be its design that moves away from the traditional that characterizes the motorcycles in this segment and to which it adds elements of equipment with which it hopes to attract more customers.

Unlike the known mopeds, the Victory Shock dispenses with the fairing and changes it for a round headlight with led lighting and below a rack to hold small loads. The engine is completely uncovered, in the middle part of the fairing, in front of the driver, there is a small storage compartment with a cover and the seat is divided into two parts.

The rear of the bike ends with a small handle for the passenger and a horizontal brake light. The equipment of the Victory Shock includes a digital instrument cluster located on the headlight housing, a USB port, disc brake front and dual-purpose 17-inch wheels.

One of the attributes Victory mentions about the Shock that will make it easy to drive is its weight of just 89 kg, coupled with the saddle height of just 760 mm. The semi-automatic transmission is four-speed, the single-cylinder engine is 115 cm3, it has a balancer to reduce vibrations, electric ignition, carburettor feed, 8.71 horsepower and a torque of 9 Nm.

Finally, the price of the Victory Shock will be 4’399,000 pesos and it will be available in stores nationwide as well as through the e-commerce platform on its website.

