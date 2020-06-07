The Asturian driver has won the first race of the Legends Trophy in Monaco

In the second, with an inverted grid, he has risen from the last place to the 3rd

Championship leader is placed with two points advantage over Juan Pablo Montoya

Fernando Alonso has claimed a victory and a podium at the Legends Trophy Monaco event organized by The Race. The Asturian has started the third season of this championship – nicknamed as the Virtual Triple Crown – at the top of the standings, although he only leads Juan Pablo Montoya by two points.

It is a championship that aims to bring the Triple Crown of Motorsports to virtual racing. Yesterday it was Monaco’s turn, but in two weeks there will be an event in Indianapolis and, as a climax, on Saturday June 27 the final appointment will arrive at the La Sarthe circuit.

In this first event of the season, in Monaco, the classification was obviously crucial … and Fernando Alonso knew it. Without hesitation, the two-time Formula 1 world champion closed a lap in 1’27”315 – the only one able to drop to 1’27 ” – and took an impressive Pole with more than eight tenths of difference over the second placed Jan Magnussen.

At the start, Alonso defended the position well with Magnussen in Santa Devota, but was surprised by a Castroneves who skipped the first corner. However, after a fight with touches included, the Asturian has returned to the top of the race as soon as the first lap.

From there, it has been practically a walk. Fernando has drawn the hammer and has put a second per lap to his pursuers to take the victory with more than ten seconds of advantage over his pursuers. Juan Pablo Montoya has finished second and Jan Magnussen in third position.

At the end of the first race, Alonso has analyzed what happened and revealed that he has not had much time to practice with the Brabham BT44B in Monaco because he has been focused on the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“Yes, it was good. We had a clean race, despite the car that was put in front at the start; I don’t know what happened there, but I think it was a good race. We knew it was important to have a good race qualifying here and we did a good lap with which we started first, but in the race with the grid reversed it will be more difficult. ”

“I was practicing half an hour yesterday and an hour today, because I have been more focused on the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans, which will be next week. I have been a little bit in both, but not too much here in Monaco,” he said. Fernando Alonso after the victory in the first race.

In the second race, with an inverted grid, victory was practically impossible, but the Asturian has shown again that he likes challenges. Jason Plato started on the Pole, however a ‘montonera’ in the first corner has left Andy Priaulx at the top of the race and soon has escaped.

Priaulx, after being benefited by the incidents, has carved a comfortable advantage that in the end has allowed him to achieve victory, with Juan Pablo Montoya second. But the ‘salsa’ was behind, since Fernando Alonso has starred in a spectacular comeback to cross the finish line in third position.

With the victory and the podium, Fernando Alonso comes out of this first event in the championship lead with 90 points in his locker, but Juan Pablo Montoya’s two second places leave the Colombian second only two points behind the Spanish; Andy Priaulx, third with 76 points.

