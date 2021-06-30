Victory of the Madrid Women’s National Team against the North of Italy

Last weekend, at the TPO social center in Bologna, a historic boxing day of women’s boxing took place, where the Madrid team beat the Italian with the result given by the judges of 4 wins, 3 losses and 1 draw (this last result was protested by the visiting team).

The fighting was followed live by about 1,000 people and aroused great interest from the public there.

This challenge, overcome by the Madrid women and their technical team, was rewarded with the great atmosphere experienced and the creation of friendship ties between the athletes and technicians of both teams, as highlighted by different pages of Italian boxing.

Fight results

48 kg: Ana Guerrero Santamarina (EB Fabrika-Ludus) beats Azzurra Di Donato (rookie, Hic Sunt Leones / Boxe TPO) in points.

57 Kg: Roberta Cristofaro (Hic Sunt Leones / TPO) defeats Ana Casado (EB Fábrika – Ludus) by points.

69 kg: Patricia González García (CB Tristán) surpasses Jessica Altadonna (Salus et Virtus Piacenza) on points.

51 kg: Chiara Gregoris (Hic Sunt Leones / TPO) beats Alejandra Nombela Sanchez (CB Tristán) in points.

72 kg: Andrea Humbias (EB Fábrika – Ludus) surpasses Valentina Darienzo (Pugilistica Rodigina) by points.

57 kg: Luisa Messina (Hic Sunt Leones / TPO) defeats Sara Estévez Bartolome (C. B José Valenciano) on points.

60 kg: Giulia Battistelli (Hic Sunt Leones / TPO) and Alba Sánchez Alonso (CB AFC-Villalba) tie.

54 kg: Marisa Domínguez del Álamo (CB Fábrika-Ludus) defeats Francesca Zoccante (CubaBoxe Vicenza) on points.

Fight outside the tournament:

64 kg: Giada El Okabi (Costantino Boxe Ferrara) beats Erica Montalbini (Pol. Comunale Riccione) on points.

You can enjoy the eight fights at this link.