Victory of Fernando Heredia in Guardamar del Segura

Fernando Heredia

Yesterday an evening was held at the On Guardamar Arena in Guardamar del Segura (Alicante) in which twelve professional fights were played with the main presence of Irish fighters.

Among the protagonists, two Spaniards and a resident fought, with two victories and one defeat.

The Balearic supermedia Fernando Heredia “The rock” (5-8, 2 KO) emphatically beat the Angolan Julio Cesar Coelho (3-5, 1 KO) by TKO in the second round, also knocking him down in the first. They were going to four rounds.

For his part, the Argentine resident in Palma de Mallorca Ezequiel Gregores (2-2, 0 KO) also achieved the victory on points against the Irishman Martin Quinn (3-2, 1 KO). Gregores won on points in four rounds by majority decision 40-36, 40-36, 38-38.

The cross was held by the Riojan Fernando Gandarias placeholder image (0-10) who reached his tenth professional defeat by losing to the Irish debutant Dylan wilson (1-0, 0 KO), at super lightweight four rounds. The three judges decided with a unanimous 40-35.