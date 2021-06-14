Victory of El Álamo 3-1 against Santa Ana

06/13/2021 at 10:07 PM CEST

The Alamo added three points to his scoreboard after winning 3-1 against him Saint Ana this sunday in the Facundo Rivas. The Alamo came with the intention of regaining the path of victory after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous match against Complutense Alcala. On the part of the visiting team, the Saint Ana lost by a score of 0-4 in the previous match against the Real Aranjuez CF and was on a three-game losing streak. After the result obtained, the Alameño team is sixth at the end of the duel, while the Saint Ana is eleventh.

The first part of the confrontation began in an excellent way for the Saint Ana, which opened the scoreboard with a bit of Nando in the 11th minute. However, the Alameño team reacted and equalized the contest by means of a goal from Noe Bro in minute 31. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of The Alamo, who turned the score around establishing the 2-1 thanks to a goal in his own goal from Martin at 37 minutes, thus ending the first part with a 2-1 on the light.

The second half of the duel started in a positive way for the local team, which increased its scoring count compared to its opponent through a new own goal from Martin, thus achieving a double at 53 minutes, ending the match with a final result of 3-1.

The coaches of both teams decided to use all the available changes. On The Alamo they entered Scribe, Cañizares, Dominguez, James Y Adrian replacing Rivero, Tello, Noe Bro, Kiko Zarza Y Curly, Meanwhile he Saint Ana gave entrance to Joaquin, Fernandez, Desiré, Toni Villarreal Y Mate for White, Vault, Bush, Duffort Y read.

In the match there were a total of two yellow cards only for the Madrid team. Specifically, the referee showed two yellow cards to Vault Y Fer Low.

With 35 points, The Alamo from Francisco Javier López Jiménez it was placed in sixth place in the general table at the end of the game, while the team led by Luis Sauras was in eleventh place with 13 points.

The team that played the duel at home will be measured on the following day with the Villanueva del Pardillo, Meanwhile he Saint Ana will play against him Villaverde.

Data sheetThe Alamo:Alberto Olmedo, Siu, Boriba, Kiko Zarza (Jaime, min.80), Raba, Rivero (Escrib, min.59), Crespo (Adrián, min.80), Tello (Cañizares, min.59), Noe Bro (Dominguez , min.68), Amaya and Raúl JuliáSaint Ana:Munera, Boveda (Fernandez, min.61), Fer Bajo, Guirado, Martín, Mata (Desiré, min.61), Duffort (Toni Villarreal, min.70), Nando, Lee (Mateos, min.70), Blanco ( Joaquín, min.61) and IslaStadium:Facundo RivasGoals:Nando (0-1, min. 11), Noe Bro (1-1, min. 31), Martín (2-1, min. 37) and Martín (3-1, min. 53)