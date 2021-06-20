Victory of Adam Trenado in Talavera de la Reina

The local supermedia Adam Trenado (5-2, 0 KO) won in the stellar match of the evening held yesterday in Talavera de la Reina.

Trenado won on points after six rounds in which he dominated his Romanian rival Marian cazacu (2-43-1, 0 KO), which he knocked down with a left crochet in the first round, as we see in the photo above.

In the other three professional fights, the slight from Almeria Salvador Barón «The Gypsy King» (6-1-2, 2 KO) defeated by TKO in the third round of four the Cadiz Jesus Ruiz (0-12) after knocking him down with a right straight and not getting up recovered, according to the referee. It is Ruiz’s second loss before the limit.

Baron takes down Ruiz

The Alicante Asier Morilla (2-3, 0 KO) beat Nicaraguan on points in four rounds Reynaldo Mora (7-55-2, 4 KO), who in his last 55 fights has lost 54 and has tied one by technical decision for a cut in the second round.

And in a duel of debutants, the Colombian resident in Madrid Einer Steven (1-0, 1 KO) beat Romanian by KO in the third round Cristian Dragan (0-1) after knocking him down twice, the last one on the final count, with two shots to the body.