Victory of Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket against San Pablo Burgos by 79-90

04/14/2021 at 11:51 PM CEST

The Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket was imposed as a visitor to San Pablo Burgos by 79-90 in the thirty-first day of the ACB League. On the previous day, the San Pablo Burgos players suffered a defeat away from home against him Urbas Fuenlabrada 89-83, so after the match they added a total of four defeats in a row, while those of Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket also lost at home with the Coosur Real Betis by 68-91 and so far they had accumulated a streak of four defeats in a row. With this result, the Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket stands in nineteenth place and has accumulated seven victories in 29 games played so far, while the San Pablo Burgos it remains in sixth position with 17 victories in 28 games played.

During the first quarter the leadership was in the hands of the locals, in fact, they achieved a partial of 11-2 and had a maximum difference of 11 points (20-9) and concluded with a result of 25-19. Then, in the second quarter there was a comeback from the visiting team, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 11-0 and managed to score the maximum difference (four points) at the end of the quarter, which ended with a result partial of 14-24. After this, the players came to rest with a 39-43 in the light.

During the third quarter the players of the San Pablo Burgos They cut distances on the electronic and finished with a partial result of 21-19 and a total of 60-62. Finally, over the course of the last quarter the Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket increased their distance, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-2 and marked the maximum difference (11 points) at the end of the quarter and the quarter ended with a partial result of 19-28. Finally, the clash ended with a score of 79-90 for the visitors.

The triumph of Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket was due in part thanks to 18 points, an assist and nine rebounds from Viny Okouo and the 17 points and six rebounds of Dino radoncic. The 18 points, an assist and five rebounds of Vitor benite and the 14 points, an assist and five rebounds of Jasiel rivero were not enough for the San Pablo Burgos could win the game.

The next crash of the San Pablo Burgos it will be against him TD Systems Baskonia in the Fernando Buesa Arena, while the next meeting of the Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket it will be against him Casademont Zaragoza in the Principe Felipe Arena.