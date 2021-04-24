Victory of Aaron Alhambra in La Coruña

This afternoon a mixed evening was held at the Fight Factory in La Coruña with the dispute of a professional fight.

The Madrilenian Aaron Alhambra (10-0, 3 KO) beat Venezuelan Kelly Figueroa (12-16-4, 7 KO) in the fifth round after dominating the contest with authority.

Alhambra knocked down his rival in the fourth round with blows to the head and in the fifth round he punished Figueroa’s body hard, throwing his corner in the towel considering that his pupil was no longer fit.

Aarón Alhambra firmly calls for the Spanish welterweight title and it is very possible that we will see an interesting fight in the coming months: Jon Míguez vs. Aaron Alhambra