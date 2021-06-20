Victory for Villa Santa Brígida after thrashing Ibarra 4-1

06/20/2021 at 9:05 AM CEST

The Villa Santa Brígida signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the Ibarra during the duel held in The Guiniguada this Saturday, which ended with a score of 4-1. The Villa Santa Brígida He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last match played against the Vera. For his part, Ibarra he was defeated 0-2 in the last game he played against the Arucas and accumulated three consecutive defeats in the competition. With this marker, the Satauteño team is fourth, while the Ibarra he is ninth after the end of the game.

The first part of the duel began in an excellent way for the local team, which kicked off in The Guiniguada with a goal from Calum a few minutes after the start of the game, specifically in minute 1. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-0.

The second half started positively for him Villa Santa Brígida, which put more land in between through a bit of Arisay moments after the resumption of the game, specifically in minute 48. Subsequently, a new occasion increased the score of the locals thanks to a double goal by Arisay in the 52nd minute that established the 3-0 for Villa Santa Brígida. Later, they returned to mark the premises by means of a goal from eleven meters of Francisco Trujillo in the 62nd minute that left a 4-0 in favor of Villa Santa Brígida. But later the Ibarra in minute 77 he cut differences with a goal from Abian, ending the match with a final score of 4-1.

With this result, the Villa Santa Brígida is left with 36 points and the Ibarra with 11 points.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Güímar, Meanwhile he Ibarra will play against UD Guide.