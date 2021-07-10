Victory for Vesnina and Kudermetova in the Wimbledon semi-finals

07/09/2021

On 07/10/2021 at 04:00 CEST

Russian players Elena Vesnina Y Veronika Kudermetova, number 139 of the WTA and number 24 of the WTA respectively fulfilled the predictions when winning in the semifinals of Wimbledon by 7 (8) -6 (6), 3-6 and 7-5 in two hours and thirty-five minutes to the Australian Storm sanders, number 59 of the WTA and the American Caroline dolehide, number 40 of the WTA. After this result, we can continue to see the winners of this match in the Wimbledon final.

The defeated couple managed to break their opponents’ serve 5 times, while the winners did so 4 times. In addition, Vesnina and Kudermetova achieved 62% in the first service, 5 double faults and 60% of the service points were made, while their rivals obtained 76% effectiveness, committed 9 double faults and managed to win 59% of the points to the serve.

During the final Vesnina and Kudermetova will play against Su-Wei Hsieh Y Elise mertens tomorrow Saturday from 16:15 Spanish time.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Women’s Doubles.) takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 63 couples face.