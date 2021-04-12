Victory for Valencia Basket against Casademont Zaragoza 76-85

04/11/2021 at 10:21 PM CEST

The Valencia Basket won away from home Casademont Zaragoza 76-85 during the thirtieth round of the ACB League. Previously, the Casademont Zaragoza players were defeated at home against the Herbalife Gran Canaria 84-76, so after this result they accumulated five consecutive defeats, while Valencia Basket also lost at home with the Joventut by 89-102 and so far they had accumulated a streak of four consecutive defeats. With this result, the Valencia Basket is in fifth place and accumulates 18 victories in 29 games played, while the Casademont Zaragoza it remains in thirteenth position with 10 victories in 28 games played.

During the first quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard and ended with a result of 21-21. Later, the second quarter again had several movements on the scoreboard until it ended with a partial result of 17-24. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 38-45 in the electronic.

During the third quarter the visiting team maintained its difference on the scoreboard until it concluded with a partial result of 19-19 (57-64). Finally, in the last quarter the Valencia Basket He increased his distance, in fact, he achieved a partial in this quarter of 11-2 and reached a difference of 10 points (58-68) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 19-21. Finally, the duel ended with a final result of 76-85 for the visitors.

Much of the victory of the Valencia Basket was cemented from 18 points and an assist of Klemen prepelic and the 17 points and three rebounds from Derrick Williams. The 12 points, an assist and eight rebounds of Elias harris and the 10 points and nine rebounds of Tryggvi hlinason were not enough for the Casademont Zaragoza won the match.

The next crash of the Valencia Basket it will be against him Monbus Obradoiro in the Municipal Pavilion Fuente San Luis. For his part, the next adversary of the Casademont Zaragoza will be the BAXI Manresa, with which he will play in the Nou Congost Pavilion.