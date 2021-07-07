Victory for tennis players Zhang and Peers in the Wimbledon round of 16

07/07/2021

On at 20:45 CEST

The Chinese tennis player Shuai zhang, number 48 of the WTA and the Australian tennis player John peers, number 24 of the ATP won by 6-4 and 7 (7) -6 (4) in one hour and forty-seven minutes to the Croatian player Ivan Dodig, number 8 of the ATP and Yung-jan chan, number 21 of the ATP in the round of 16 at Wimbledon. With this result, we will see the winners of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the quarterfinals.

The losing pair managed to break the serve on one occasion, while the winners did it on 2 occasions. Likewise, Zhang and Peers achieved 76% on the first serve, committed a double fault and scored 63% of the service points, while their rivals obtained 70% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 65 % of service points.

The next match corresponds to the quarterfinals of the championship and in it Zhang and Peers will face the French Edouard Roger-Vasselin Y Nicole melichar.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Mixed Doubles) 46 couples participate. In addition, it takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass.