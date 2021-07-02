Victory for tennis players Santamaria and Zidansek in the 30th finals of Wimbledon

07/01/2021

On 07/02/2021 at 04:00 CEST

The American tennis player Sabrina santamaria, number 65 of the WTA and the Slovenian Tamara zidansek, number 62 of the WTA won in one hour and nine minutes by 6-3 and 6-2 to the Spanish player Lara Arruabarrena, number 83 of the WTA and to Argentina Nadia podoroska, number 69 of the WTA in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. After this result, the tennis players manage to qualify for the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The statistics show that Santamaria and Zidansek, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times, while the losing pair succeeded once. Likewise, Santamaria and Zidansek achieved 75% in the first service and 65% of the service points were made, while the effectiveness of their opponents was 55% and they achieved 55% of the service points. Finally, in relation to the penalties, the winning players committed 2 double faults and the eliminated players committed 2.

During the round of 32 Santamaria and Zidansek will be measured against the winners of the match in which they will face Anastasia Potapova Y Leylah Annie Fernandez against Ioana Raluca Olaru Y Nadiia Kichenok.

The tournament Wimbledon Women’s Doubles. It is held on an outdoor lawn and a total of 64 couples can be seen on it. It also takes place between June 28 and July 11 in London.