Victory for tennis players Rojer and Klepac in the round of 32 at Wimbledon

On 07/04/2021 at 08:00 CEST

The Dutch player Jean-Julien Rojer, number 27 of the ATP and the Slovenian Andreja Klepac, number 30 of the WTA won in one hour and thirty-three minutes by 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-4 the Ecuadorian tennis player Gonzalo escobar already the russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva, numbers 52 and 37 of the ATP in the round of 32 at Wimbledon. After this result, the players will be in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The match data show that the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, while the defeated couple, for their part, succeeded on one occasion. Likewise, Rojer and Klepac achieved 68% effectiveness in the first service and took 70% of the service points, while their opponents obtained a 72% effectiveness and managed to win 64% of the service points. Finally, in relation to the penalties, the classified players committed 2 double faults and the eliminated players made 2 double faults.

During the round of 16, Rojer and Klepac will face the Indian players Rohan bopanna Y Sania mirza.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Mixed Doubles) face a total of 47 couples. In addition, it takes place from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass.