Victory for tennis players Krawczyk and Salisbury in the Roland-Garros quarter-finals

06/06/2021

On at 20:31 CEST

The American player Desirae Krawczyk, number 17 of the WTA and the British Joe salisbury, number 7 of the ATP won in one hour and twenty minutes by 6-2 and 7 (7) -6 (3) the Colombian tennis player Robert Farah, number 3 of the ATP and the Croatian Darija jurak, number 28 of the ATP in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros. After this result, the tennis players take the place for the semifinals of Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that Krawczyk and Salisbury, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ service twice, in the first serve they were 72% effective, they did not commit any double faults and they achieved 74% of the service points. As for Farah and Jurak, they never managed to break serve, had 86% first serve, double faulted and managed to win 62% of service points.

In the semifinals Krawczyk and Salisbury will play against the winners of the match between Filip Polasek Y Barbora Krejcikova against Juan Sebastian Cabal Y Giuliana Olmos.

The tournament takes place in Paris from June 4 to 10 on exterior clay. A total of 16 couples participate in the tournament.