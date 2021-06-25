Victory for tennis player Vitalia Diatchenko in the qualifying qualifying round

06/25/2021 at 3:00 PM CEST

Vitalia Diatchenko, Russian, number 150 of the WTA, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon in one hour and fifty minutes by 6-4 and 6-3 to the ukrainian tennis player Anhelina Kalinina, number 125 of the WTA. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to access the Wimbledon Championship.

During the match, the Russian managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, in the first serve she was 79% effective, committed 5 double faults and achieved 56% of the service points. As for Kalinina, she managed to break her rival’s serve 4 times, her effectiveness was 77%, she made 7 double faults and achieved 45% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is a preliminary qualification phase where the players with the lowest rankings have to reach the highest possible score to obtain a place in the official tournament. In it in particular a total of 128 tennis players face. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.