Victory for tennis player Tobias Kamke in the qualifying qualifying round

05/24/2021

On at 21:30 CEST

The German tennis player Tobias Kamke, number 239 of the ATP, won by 6-4 and 6-0 in an hour and eighteen minutes to Jurij Rodionov, Austrian tennis player, number 142 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that Kamke managed to break the serve 5 times to his opponent, achieved 71% in the first service, committed a double fault and took 71% of the service points. As for the Austrian, he managed to break his opponent’s serve on one occasion, had a 65% first serve, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 47% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) previously has a qualification phase in which the players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the applicants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. A total of 128 players participate in this specific stage. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on outdoor clay.