Victory for tennis player Taro Daniel in the qualifying round

05/27/2021

On at 21:31 CEST

The Japanese Taro daniel, number 112 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 7 (9) -6 (7) and 6-1 in one hour and thirty-six minutes to Quentin halys, French tennis player, number 222 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The data collected about the match shows that the Japanese player managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, in the first serve he was 69% effective, committed a double fault and scored 69% of the service points. As for the French player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve once and his effectiveness data is 56%, 2 double faults and 61% of points obtained on serve.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is a preliminary access phase in which players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, a total of 128 tennis players participate. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 13 on outdoor clay.