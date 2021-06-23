Victory for tennis player Rebecca Sramkova in the qualifying qualifying round

06/23/2021

On at 15:46 CEST

The Slovak player Rebecca Sramkova, number 228 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon by 7 (7) -6 (2) and 6-4 in one hour and twenty-six minutes to the Dutch tennis player Richel hogenkamp, number 237 of the WTA. After this result, we will see the player in the next phase of Wimbledon.

The Dutchwoman managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, while the Slovakian player, for her part, did it 6 times. Likewise, the Slovakian player achieved a 68% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and took 57% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her opponent was 68%, she made 2 double faults and got 51% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is a pre-qualification phase that tennis players with the lowest rankings have to pass to participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 tennis players face each other. Likewise, it takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.