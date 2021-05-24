Victory for tennis player Marie Benoit in the qualifying qualifying round

05/24/2021

On at 23:15 CEST

The Belgian player Marie benoit, number 232 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros by 6-1 and 6-0 in forty-four minutes French Julie Belgraver. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to enter the Roland-Garros.

During the match, the Belgian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, achieved an 83% effectiveness in the first serve, did not commit any double faults and took 74% of the service points. As for the French tennis player, she could not break her rival’s serve at any time, she had a 59% first serve, committed 5 double faults and managed to win 32% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) a preliminary qualification phase is held in which the players with the lowest ranking have to reach the highest possible points to obtain a place in the official tournament. In this specific phase 128 players face. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.