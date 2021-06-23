Victory for tennis player Marc Polmans in the qualifying qualifying round

06/23/2021

On at 17:45 CEST

Marc polmans, Australian, number 154 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning by 7 (10) -6 (8) and 6-2 in one hour and thirty-two minutes to Felix gill, British tennis player in the qualifying round at Wimbledon. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to qualify for the Wimbledon Championship.

Gill failed to break serve at all, while Polmans, meanwhile, did it twice. In addition, the Australian tennis player achieved 63% in the first service, 3 double faults and made 79% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his opponent was 80%, he made a double fault and achieved 60 % of service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a preliminary qualification phase is held where the players with the lowest ranking have to achieve the highest possible score to enter the official tournament. Specifically, in this phase of the competition a total of 128 players face each other. In addition, it is celebrated from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass.