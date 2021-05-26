Victory for tennis player Kimmer Coppejans in the qualifying round

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 01:45 CEST

The Belgian tennis player Kimmer coppejans, number 174 of the ATP, won by 6 (7) -7 (9), 6-2 and 6-3 in two hours and thirty-two minutes to the Argentine player Tomas Martin Etcheverry, number 219 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner will be in the next round of Roland-Garros.

Etcheverry broke serve once, while Coppejans broke serve 5 times. In addition, in the first serve the Belgian had a 79% effectiveness, a double fault and achieved 69% of the service points, while his opponent had a 65% first serve and a double fault, managing to win 58% of the points to the serve.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) a pre-qualification phase is carried out that the tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass in order to participate in the official tournament. Specifically, 128 tennis players participate in this phase of the competition. It also takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.