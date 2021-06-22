Victory for tennis player Katie Volynets in the qualifying round

06/22/2021 at 10:00 PM CEST

The american Katie volynets, number 200 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon by 6-1 and 6-0 in fifty-seven minutes to Tereza Mrdeza, Croatian tennis player, number 205 of the WTA. With this victory, Volynets manages to add new points to his ranking to enter the Wimbledon Championship.

The data collected about the match show that the American tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, obtained 77% of the first service, did not commit any double fault, managing to win 74% of the service points. As for the Croatian player, she never managed to break serve, she was 62% effective, made 5 double faults and managed to win 38% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) a preliminary qualification phase is carried out that the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to pass in order to participate in the official tournament. In it in particular a total of 128 players face. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.