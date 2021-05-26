Victory for tennis player Irina Maria Bara in the qualifying qualifying round

05/25/2021

On 05/26/2021 at 08:15 CEST

The Romanian tennis player Irina Maria Bara, number 122 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning in one hour and twenty-two minutes by 7-5 and 6-3 to Jodie anna burrage, British tennis player, number 247 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to enter the Roland-Garros.

Burrage managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, while the Romanian player did it 6 times. In addition, Bara achieved 68% in the first service, 2 double faults and made 62% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his rival was 71%, he committed 2 double faults and got 48% of points to serve.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) has a preliminary access phase in which the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible points to get to participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, 128 players participate. It also takes place from May 24 to June 12 on exterior clay.