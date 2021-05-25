Victory for tennis player Harriet Dart in the qualifying round

05/24/2021

On 05/25/2021 at 10:30 AM CEST

The British player Harriet Dart, number 143 of the WTA, won by 6-4, 4-6 and 6-1 in one hour and fifty-four minutes to Barbara haas, Austrian tennis player, number 156 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will continue to see the player in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The data collected about the match shows that Dart managed to break his opponent’s serve 8 times, had a 71% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 58% of the service points. As for Haas, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, had a 66% first serve, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 44% of his service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) includes a preliminary phase in which the players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain the maximum possible score to enter the official championship with the rest of the applicants. Specifically, 128 tennis players participate in this stage of the competition. Likewise, it takes place from May 24 to June 12 on outdoor clay.