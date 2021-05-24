Victory for tennis player Dmitry Popko in the qualifying qualifying round

05/24/2021

On at 19:15 CEST

The Kazakh player Dmitry popko, number 194 of the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 7 (7) -6 (3), 4-6 and 6-4 to french Matteo martineau, number 375 of the ATP. After this result, the winner adds new points to his ranking to gain access to Roland-Garros.

Martineau managed to break his rival’s serve 3 times, while the Kazakh player also managed it 3 times. Likewise, the Kazakh tennis player had a 57% effectiveness in the first service, 3 double faults and managed to win 64% of the service points, while his opponent had a 74% first serve and 2 double faults, managing to win the 61% of service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is a preliminary qualification phase where the players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible score to enter the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, a total of 128 tennis players participate. It also takes place from May 24 to June 13 on exterior clay.