Victory for tennis player Christopher O’Connell in the qualifying qualifying round

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 at 10:00 CEST

Christopher O’Connell, Australian, number 131 of the ATP, won by 6 (3) -7 (7), 6-3 and 7-5 in two hours and nineteen minutes to Ruben bemelmans, Belgian tennis player, number 217 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner adds new points to his ranking to gain access to the Wimbledon Championship.

The Belgian player managed to break serve on one occasion, while the Australian tennis player, for his part, did it 4 times. In addition, the Australian player had a 77% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and achieved 70% of the service points, while his rival obtained a 70% effectiveness, committed a double fault and managed to win the 62% of service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) there is previously a qualification phase in which the players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain the maximum possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the contestants. During this specific phase, a total of 128 players face each other. In addition, it takes place from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass.