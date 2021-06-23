Victory for tennis player Caty McNally in the qualifying qualifying round

06/23/2021

On at 14:45 CEST

Caty mcnally, American, number 109 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon in one hour and fifty minutes by 4-6, 6-1 and 6-2 to the serbian player Olga Danilovic, number 160 of the WTA. With this victory, the American manages to add new points to her ranking to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

The statistics of the match indicate that the American managed to break her opponent’s serve 8 times, had a 60% effectiveness in the first service, committed 11 double faults and achieved 58% of the service points. As for the Serbian tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved 58% effectiveness, made 6 double faults and won 44% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is a preliminary qualification phase where the players with the lowest ranking have to achieve the highest possible score to be able to participate in the official tournament. Specifically, 128 players face each other in this phase of the competition. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.