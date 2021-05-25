Victory for tennis player Botic van de Zandschulp in the qualifying round

05/24/2021

On 05/25/2021 at 03:45 CEST

Dutch Botic van de Zandschulp, number 154 of the ATP, won in two hours and twenty-four minutes by 2-6, 7 (7) -6 (4) and 6-3 the Argentine tennis player Leonardo mayer, number 157 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The match data show that van de Zandschulp managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, obtained 70% of the first service, committed 4 double faults, managing to win 60% of the service points. As for the Argentine player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, obtained a 52% effectiveness, made 7 double faults and managed to win 55% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) includes a preliminary phase where the players with the lowest rankings meet to get the highest possible points to enter the official championship with the rest of the applicants. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players participate. It also takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.