Victory for tennis player Botic Van De Zandschulp in the qualifying qualifying round

06/22/2021

On 06/23/2021 at 10:30 AM CEST

Botic Van De Zandschulp, Dutch, number 139 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon in one hour and thirty-six minutes by 7-5 and 6-3 to the Italian tennis player Paolo Lorenzi, number 168 of the ATP. With this victory, the Dutch player manages to add new points to his ranking to enter the Wimbledon Championship.

Lorenzi managed to break serve once, while Van De Zandschulp did it 3 times. Likewise, the Dutchman had a 60% effectiveness in the first service, 4 double faults and managed to win 65% of the service points, while his opponent obtained a 55% effectiveness, did not do any double faults and managed to win the 56% of service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a preliminary access phase is carried out in which the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. 128 players participate in it specifically. Likewise, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.