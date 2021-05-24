Victory for tennis player Borna Gojo in the qualifying qualifying round

05/24/2021 at 2:30 PM CEST

The Croatian player Borna gojo, number 232 of the ATP, won 4-6, 7-6 and 1-1 during the qualifying round at Roland-Garros in a match in which your opponent, Pedro Sousa, Portuguese tennis player, number 111 of the ATP, had to retire. With this result, the winner will be in the next round of Roland-Garros.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) has a preliminary access phase that tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to enter the official tournament. 128 tennis players participate in this specific stage. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.