Victory for tennis player Antonia Lottner in the qualifying round

05/25/2021 at 12:30 PM CEST

Antonia lottner, German, number 249 of the WTA, gave the surprise by winning the qualifying round of Roland-Garros in one hour and twenty-three minutes by 7-5 and 6-4 to Anna Kalinskaya, Russian tennis player, number 109 of the WTA. After this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

Kalinskaya managed to break his opponent’s serve on one occasion, while Lottner did it on 3 occasions. Likewise, the German had a 58% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and got 72% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her rival was 67%, she committed 2 double faults and got the 59% of service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is a preliminary access phase where the players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. Specifically, a total of 128 players participate in this phase of the competition. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay.