Victory for Susan Bandecchi in the qualifying qualifying round

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 00:45 CEST

Susan Bandecchi, Switzerland, number 219 of the WTA, surprised by winning in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros in two hours and thirteen minutes by 6-4, 2-6 and 6-3 to Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgarian tennis player, number 116 of the WTA. After this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The Bulgarian tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, while Bandecchi, for his part, managed to do so 5 times. In addition, the Swiss player had a 64% first serve and committed 4 double faults, managing to win 57% of the service points, while her opponent achieved a 55% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and won 55% of points to serve.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) a pre-qualification phase is carried out that the tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to enter the official tournament. Specifically, 128 players participate in this stage of the competition. Likewise, it takes place from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air.