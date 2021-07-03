Victory for Rodionova and Vasilevski in the 30th final of Wimbledon

07/02/2021

On 07/03/2021 at 08:00 CEST

The Australian player Arina rodionova, number 82 of the WTA and the Belarusian Andrei Vasilevski, number 81 of the ATP won by 6-2 and 6-3 in one hour and three minutes to the Australian player John-Patrick Smith already the american player Caty mcnally, numbers 73 and 35 of the ATP in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. With this result, we will continue to see the winners of this match in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The losing pair did not manage to break serve at all, while the winners, for their part, did it 3 times. Likewise, Rodionova and Vasilevski had a 66% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and obtained 73% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their rivals was 72%, they committed 2 double faults and achieved 53% of the service points.

During the round of 32, Rodionova and Vasilevski will meet the Canadians Sharon fichman Y Marcus daniell tomorrow Saturday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Wimbledon Mixed Doubles It is carried out on grass in the open air and a total of 48 couples can see their faces. In addition, its celebration takes place from June 28 to July 11 in London.