Victory for Niculescu and Ostapenko in the Roland-Garros round of 32

06/04/2021

On at 14:15 CEST

The Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu, number 54 of the WTA and the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, number 19 of the WTA fulfilled the predictions by winning in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros by 6-1 and 6-2 in one hour and five minutes to the Georgian player Oksana Kalashnikova and the japanese Nao Hibino, numbers 72 and 66 of the WTA. With this result, we will continue to see the winners of this match during the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

During the game, the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 5 times, had a 63% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 76% of the service points. As for Kalashnikova and Hibino, they could not break the serve to their rivals at any time and their effectiveness data is 69%, 2 double faults and 45% of points obtained on service.

During the round of 16, the winners will face the winners of the match that will face Shuai zhang Y Yi-Fan Xu against Kristyna Pliskova Y Karolina Pliskova.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Women’s Doubles.) a total of 64 couples face each other. In addition, it takes place between June 2 and 13 on outdoor clay.