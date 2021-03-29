Victory for Movistar Estudiantes against MoraBanc Andorra by 97-85

03/29/2021 at 11:20 PM CEST

The Movistar Students won at home against MoraBanc Andorra 97-85 during the twenty-eighth round of the ACB League. The locals come from getting the victory at home against the Casademont Zaragoza by 104-113 and after this game they add a total of three wins in their last five games. For their part, the visitors also achieved victory at home against the BAXI Manresa by 92-86. With this result, the Movistar Students is in fourteenth place and accumulates nine victories in 27 games played, while the MoraBanc Andorra he remains in ninth position with 12 victories in 26 games played.

During the first quarter, leadership was in the hands of the Movistar StudentsIn fact, the team achieved a partial 13-2 and increased the difference to a maximum of 16 points (20-4) and ended with a 22-14. Later, during the second quarter, the MoraBanc Andorra and minimized the point difference at the end of the quarter, which ended with a partial score of 24-29. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 46-43 on the scoreboard.

The third quarter was characterized by different leader changes on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 20-19 and a 66-62 overall. Finally, in the last quarter the visiting team managed to tie the game through a comeback and the quarter ended with a partial result of 14-18. Finally, the game came to the end of the quarter with a tie at 80-80 between both teams, so the game had to be extended until extra time.

During extra time the local team dominated fundamentally, in fact, they achieved a 12-1 partial in this quarter, had a maximum difference of 12 points (95-83) and concluded with a partial result of 17-5, the final result being of the party 97-85 in favor of Movistar Students.

Along with all this, the most outstanding players of the Movistar Students They were Jj barea and Angel Delgado, who got 20 points, seven assists and two rebounds and 10 points and 15 rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Clevin hannah and Babatunde Olumuyiwa, with 29 points, nine assists and two rebounds and 17 points, one assist and six rebounds respectively.

The next crash of the Movistar Students it will be against him UCAM Murcia in it Wizink Center. For his part, in the next meeting, the MoraBanc Andorra will be measured with the TD Systems Baskonia in it Poliesportiu d’Andorra.