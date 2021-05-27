Victory for Monica Niculescu in the qualifying preliminary round

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 09:15 CEST

The Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu, number 175 of the WTA, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros in one hour and thirty-three minutes by 6-2 and 6-4 to Carole monnet, French tennis player, number 381 of the WTA. After this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to qualify for Roland-Garros.

During the match, the Romanian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, achieved 77% in the first serve, did not commit any double faults and took 61% of the service points. As for the French player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, her effectiveness was 79%, she committed 2 double faults and achieved 41% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) has a preliminary access phase where the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. Specifically, 128 tennis players participate in this stage of the competition. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay.